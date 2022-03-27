Food, drinks allowed at designated areas during sports events from March 29, as Covid-19 rules ease

SINGAPORE - Drinks, keropok and curry puffs are not returning to the stands just yet, but the local sports fraternity have welcomed the relaxed guidelines announced by national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Sunday (March 27) allowing for food and beverage (F&B) consumption in stadiums.

The revised rules were part of SportSG's advisory for sport and physical exercise and activity, which was issued three days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a number of key changes to safety measures as Singapore moves towards a new phase of living with Covid-19.

From Tuesday, consumption of food and drinks is permitted during sporting events in specially designated areas, although doing so in spectator stands is not allowed. Even in the designated areas, fans will have to eat or drink at a fixed position and observe safe management measures (SMMs) such as safe distancing and group-size limits.

Cheering, singing and whistling will also be allowed at spectator events if masks are worn.

This is a significant development for event organisers and fans.

At the Asean Football Federation Championship last December for example, up to 10,000 fans were allowed on each match day at the 55,000 capacity National Stadium and 1,000 at the 6,000-seater Bishan Stadium. Each match day featured up to two games and stretched for more than five hours.

As consumption of food and drinks at both stadiums was not allowed, fans were issued with wrist tags which allowed them re-entry after leaving the stadium between games to have a meal.

Some fans took to social media to complain about the inconvenience and even wrote letters to The Straits Times Forum.

Engineer Syafiq Abdul Rahman, 33, and his five-year-old son were among the 15,000 fans who attended Singapore's 2-1 win over Malaysia at the National Stadium on Saturday. He told ST: "I made plans to enter the stadium slightly later than usual, almost around (the 8pm) kick-off, so my kid would not have to go too long without hydrating.

"It's great that food and beverage consumption will soon be allowed again, so I can bring my family to games earlier so we can all fully enjoy the stadium and match atmosphere."

The new rules are also timely for the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, which will take place on April 9 and 10 at the National Stadium after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

The tournament features short, fast-paced games of sevens rugby that begin from as early as 10am and go up to 7pm, with little time between matches.