Fangirl set to make a statement in All Aged at Randwick

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Fangirl (James McDonald) lunging close home to beat Lindermann (Nash Rawiller) in the 7 Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Sept 20, 2025. She is making her comeback after having surgery to remove a bone chip from her fetlock.

– Fangirl has been a perennial feature race force, but is suddenly the “fresh” horse on the scene for the A$1.5 million (S$1.35 million) Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Royal Randwick on April 18.

The Chris Waller-trained Fangirl has missed most of the autumn carnival after having surgery to remove a bone chip from her fetlock.

The daughter of Sebring has not raced since finishing fourth to Pride Of Jenni in the Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on Nov 1, 2025.

But the outstanding mare, winner of over A$10.7 million in prize money, has had two recent barrier trials at Warwick Farm and an exhibition gallop to prepare for her return to the races.

“Fangirl looks great and has come back really well,” said Waller.

“She is always great first-up. We have been working towards this race and she is well ahead of schedule. She is ready to run well.”

Fangirl is a rising eight-year-old, but Waller was reluctant to confirm how long the four-time Group 1 winner will continue to race.

“Every run could be her last run if she doesn’t race well,” he admitted. “I don’t know where she gets to this autumn, whether she gets to Brisbane or not.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she runs in the (Group 1) Winx Stakes (1,400m in August) and then becomes a mum after that.

“But I will obviously speak to the (owners) Inghams (family) and see what they want to do with Fangirl.”

Waller will have multiple runners in the All Aged Stakes as he attempts to complete an extraordinary Sydney autumn carnival, where he has trained at least one Group 1 winner each Saturday for seven successive weeks.

James McDonald, who has combined with Waller for the extended Sydney Saturday Group 1 streak, will ride Fangirl against her stablemates Angel Capital, Beiwacht, Lazzura and Kovalica.

“Angel Capital gets to 1,400m and if this weather holds, the good track will suit him,” said Sydney’s premier handler.

“His run in the (Group 1) Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) run was good (third to Caballus) and his run last start was great (second to Jigsaw in the Group 1 William Reid Stakes over 1,200m). He’s ready for 1,400m now, too.

“Beiwacht was nice and strong in his trial (on April 10). We gave him the trial because we just wanted to make sure he wasn’t too fresh for the All Aged.

“Lazzura was scratched from the (Group 1) Queen of the Turf Stakes (1,600m) because it was a tough mile from a tricky draw and I thought she was better suited at 1,400m. Kovalica is getting ready for a Brisbane campaign.”

The Ciaron Maher-trained Jimmysstar is the 5-2 favourite for the All Aged Stakes, with Fangirl on the second line of betting at 7-2, and her stablemates Angel Capital (5-1), Beiwacht (7-1) and Lazzura (14-1) also prominent.

Meanwhile, Waller will saddle top juveniles Campione D’Italia and Fireball in the other highlight event, the Group 1 Champagne Stakes (1,600m).

Campione D’Italia can boost his chances for Champion Two-Year-Old honours if he can claim successive Group 1 wins after his last-start success in the ATC Sires’ Produce Stakes (1,400m)

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Miss Chanel finished second, while Fireball closed in late for third.

“Campione D’Italia has come through his Sires’ win well,” Waller said. “Fireball also ran a good race in the Sires’ and they can both be top three again.”

Diameter, a son of Brazen Beau, won the Listed Fernhill Mile Handicap (1,600m) impressively on April 11 and Waller has not ruled out backing him up in the Champagne Stakes.

“Diameter has had a busy programme but I will speak with (owners) Godolphin and see what else they might have in the race and what they want to do,” he said.

In the early Champagne Stakes betting, Campione D’Italia is the favourite at 3-2 with Fireball at 7-1 and Diameter at 10-1.

RACING AND SPORTS