Family Power should be a strong factor again

Race 1 (2,200m)

(2) TERMINAL VELOCITY has been very costly to follow but does look hard to oppose. This longer distance looks likely to suit her.

(6) SUGAR BABY LOVE makes her local debut and could show vast improvement.

(4) MONT TREMBLANT is threatening to win a race and should be right there at the finish.

(3) AETHELWULF continues to hold his form but does lack a strong finish. He would not be a surprise winner.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) GREAT NOTION quickened nicely to win on local debut on the turf. She was even more impressive on the Polytrack and can complete her hat-trick.

(2) UNCONQUERABLE LADY did not show her best last time but could be a real threat to these rivals if allowed a soft lead.

Her stable companions (1) SMASHING and (4) HAPPY WIVES are consistent and capable of earning some money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) ON AN IMPULSE tackles stronger opposition after an easy maiden win on this surface. That was his first start for trainer Dean Smith and he could be ahead of the handicapper.

(1) WAROFDYNAMITE has been consistent of late and should fight it out once again.

(5) CADENZA has been unreliable so far but was a very easy maiden winner in his penultimate start and must be respected for that.

(6) KING RAHUL has held form of late and is clearly not out of it.

(7) NOTORIX is always capable of earning some money.

(4) BLOWIN IN THE WIND is capable of improvement making her local debut.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) CLIFFIE CLAVIN is threatening to win a race and will have every advantage from pole position draw.

(8) Eriks Love has not shown much in five outings but is not without claims in this very weak maiden race.

(3) WARRIOR’S SWORD showed vast improvement at his last assignment and could have more to offer.

(4) BLAME IT ON ME was not disgraced on local debut and could be ready to score.

(7) GLOBAL ZEE and (9) NORDIC SPY might be worth including in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) ANDY COOGLE represents a trainer in very good form and he is hat-trick seeking after some solid wins.

(4) SILVONIAN is also looking for a treble of wins after striking form and will not go down easily.

Stable companion (6) FRENCH FLAME has looked unlucky not to win locally and could be ready to pop up.

The Alan Greeff-trained pair of (2) MR FOX and (1) DUBAI HILLS have been running in better fields than this recently and hold winning hopes as well.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) RHYTHM is very consistent of late. Ran close to winners at his last two starts and can win on local debut.

(4) GENERAL PARDON showed vast improvement when winning on local debut and could well be ahead of the handicapper.

(7) FLIGHT ENGINEER has improved of late and is clearly not out of it.

(3) JET QUERARI and (1) AADEHYA are his stable companions and neither is reliable but both are capable of getting involved with the finish if they reproduce their best form.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) FAMILY POWER is at the top of her game. She is well suited to this course and distance and looks the one to beat.

(2) EXQUISITE won on local debut and showed a liking for this surface, so should have more wins in her tank.

(6) WHITE WATERS is chasing a hat-trick of wins and represents an in-form jockey and trainer combination.

(3) ROYAL CITY GIRL and (4) ARABIAN RED have form over this track and distance and can earn some more money.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) SAIGON SUZIE looked unlucky not to win on local debut. Jockey Richard Fourie will give her every chance of winning from a good draw.

(4) JAMBO SANA is capable of a strong finish and should be right there in the mix of things.

(6) LADY BOMBER is improving and was a solid winner of her latest start, so could defy the handicapper.

(7) Blue Palace did not run a bad race first-up from a seven-week break. Not a bad sort and merits consideration.