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The 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the third time since the 2018 World Cup that England have lost a major championship semi-final or final after taking the lead.

– England manager Thomas Tuchel insisted his side played “maybe our best match” amid criticism of his game management in the 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 15.

The Three Lions were largely the better side when they opened the scoring via Anthony Gordon on 55 minutes.

But they then completely ceded control of the game, dropping deeper and deeper, with Tuchel switching to a back five and bringing on three defenders to protect the lead.

Argentina spent the final stages of the game camped near the England area, bombarding their opponents’ goal and finally prevailing with goals from Enzo Fernandez on 85 minutes and Lautaro Martinez in stoppage time.

England had 12 per cent of the possession from the time that Gordon opened the scoring to Martinez’s winner 38 minutes later.

“You can discuss this with a million coaches (but) I have to make a decision on the pitch,” Tuchel told the BBC.

“I analysed the match and I did it a certain way so that’s my responsibility. In the moment, no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close. We deserved to be up 1-0.

“We played one of our better matches, maybe our best match in the circumstances.”

In response to Fox Sports’ questions about his choice of substitutes and changes, he added: “I did also offensive substitutions in last games. We try to help the players. We decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open, they won every header, they kept crossing and crossing.

“We went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be strong in the air because straight after our goal, with no substitutions, we just conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances. Of course, the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn’t go well, it’s easy to say it was wrong.”

Tuchel was appointed in a blaze of publicity, stating his aim was to add a second star to the England shirt with another World Cup win.

After years of heartache and near-misses, the German was viewed as the missing piece of the puzzle, the manager who could finally end the Three Lions’ decades-long wait for a major title.

Predecessor Gareth Southgate had led a talented generation of England players to two major finals, a World Cup semi-final and a World Cup quarter-final.

But each of those campaigns ended in disappointment, with a recurring theme of Southgate being accused of failing to adapt his tactics quickly enough to changing circumstances within games.

Under the tactically astute Tuchel, who had memorably outfoxed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to lead Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, things would be different.

Yet, on July 15 , England bowed out of the tournament in painfully familiar fashion – failing to capitalise on a lead before inviting pressure, surrendering the initiative and losing.

It was the third time since the 2018 World Cup that England have lost a major championship semi-final or final after taking the lead.

All three defeats, including the one in Atlanta, followed the same template – a solid start, going 1-0 up, a desperate rearguard action, and finally, capitulation.

Before taking over as England manager, Tuchel had previously opined that at Euro 2024, the team played with a “fear” of losing and did not have the “hunger” to win.

But now, many critics and former players are making similar accusations of him, claiming he switched to an ultra-defensive approach too early in the game.

Said former England striker Alan Shearer: “He played his cards very early in the hope he’d hang on.

“And it’s backfired. But Argentina are world champions for a reason because it’s not only about ability, but know-how and attitude when things are going against you.”

Former Three Lions defender Gary Neville felt “England will never have a better chance to reach a (World Cup) final than that”.

His former Manchester United and England teammate Wayne Rooney placed the blame squarely at Tuchel, saying: “The decisions Thomas Tuchel made have cost England. If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief. There’s only so many times you can get away with it.”

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart agreed, saying: “(Southgate) took a lot of criticism when it came to the big moments with England, when they had the lead, about shutting up shop. But I don’t think anything has changed in that big moment out there.”

Tuchel said the tide had turned before his tactical tweaks as Argentina grew more desperate and chased the game.

Asked if he believed he had got his tactics wrong, he replied: “No, I believe that’s just the nature of the game.

“As soon as you lose, you get criticised. It’s just what it is. No one knows what would have happened if we had made different decisions. So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I’m responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism.”

England captain Harry Kane conceded the team had “just tried to hang on a little too early”.

But he refused to point the finger at Tuchel’s game management after another opportunity slipped away.

“There’s always going to be talk now about trying to blame people or coaches,” the striker said. “It’s not the time for that. We win and lose together.

“ We’ve done everything. He’d have been called a genius if it had worked. In the end, it didn’t work for many different reasons.

“That’s what we need to try and improve. We’re close, we’re knocking on the door, but as always in these final moments, we need to find that missing piece of the puzzle.” AFP, REUTERS