Fame Star still in awesome shape

Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.
Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.
Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday's Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.
YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:
RACE 1
My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec. Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.
RACE 2
Alexander * 37.8. Leggenda (Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick (R Stewart) 37.1.
RACE 4
Atlas * (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry * canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.
RACE 5
King Zoustar * (M Nunes) 37.9. Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat (T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star * (Chavez) 40.1.
RACE 6
I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.
RACE 7
Shang Chi * (Kellady) 44.2. Street Of Dreams * (WH Kok) 39.1.
RACE 8
Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4. Don De La Vega * 39.9. Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.
RACE 9
One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.
RACE 10
Fame Star * (PH Seow) 42.8. Gold Star * 41.5.
RACE 12
Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7. The Bullet * 39.4.