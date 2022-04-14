Fame Star still in awesome shape

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.

Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday's Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:

RACE 1

My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec. Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.

RACE 2

Alexander * 37.8. Leggenda (Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick (R Stewart) 37.1.

RACE 4

Atlas * (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry * canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.

RACE 5

King Zoustar * (M Nunes) 37.9. Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat (T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star * (Chavez) 40.1.

RACE 6

I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.

RACE 7

Shang Chi * (Kellady) 44.2. Street Of Dreams * (WH Kok) 39.1.

RACE 8

Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4. Don De La Vega * 39.9. Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 9

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.

RACE 10

Fame Star * (PH Seow) 42.8. Gold Star * 41.5.

RACE 12

Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7. The Bullet * 39.4.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2022, with the headline Fame Star still in awesome shape. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top