Fame Star still in awesome shape

Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.

Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday's Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:

RACE 1

My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec. Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.

RACE 2

Alexander * 37.8. Leggenda (Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick (R Stewart) 37.1.

RACE 4

Atlas * (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry * canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.

RACE 5

King Zoustar * (M Nunes) 37.9. Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat (T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star * (Chavez) 40.1.

RACE 6

I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.

RACE 7

Shang Chi * (Kellady) 44.2. Street Of Dreams * (WH Kok) 39.1.

RACE 8

Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4. Don De La Vega * 39.9. Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 9

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.

RACE 10

Fame Star * (PH Seow) 42.8. Gold Star * 41.5.

RACE 12

Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7. The Bullet * 39.4.