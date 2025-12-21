Fairy Knight capable of going back-to-back

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) AMANATTO caught a bump at the start of her last run. That may or may not have led to a disappointing defeat. She is not well drawn for this race but is overdue for a first success.

(1) ORIGINATOR is improving and would not be a surprise winner trying the Polytrack this time.

(2) O SPACE O and (3) GOOD SHINE both showed improvement on local debut and are not out of it. Minor placings are not beyond them.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) WARRIOR’S EDGE showed promise on his debut. Improvement is very likely and he could prove hard to beat.

(8) SMIDDYBURN is capable of improvement after two starts.

(2) BOMBER BAY was too far out of his ground last time and could be a real threat, if ridden from closer to the pace.

(5) BUGLE is likely to do a lot better over this shorter distance after a disappointing last performance, when he ran seventh over 2,200m at Fairview on Dec 5.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) BACK FOR MORE is due to have run on Dec 19 and that last-start fourth needs to be looked at. If she runs, she does look the one to beat.

(5) ROYAL MISSY and (6) CANFORD QUEEN have shown improvement and are not out of it.

(1) THREE CHEERS has shown progress in 2025 but did not show her best last time.

Race 4 (2,000m)

A very open race.

(5) DONNY’S BOY has improved after gelding and could be ready to score.

(3) OLIVE OYL is coming off a disappointing last-start seventh, but she is capable of winning at this low level.

(1) GARDEN SUN was not disgraced last time and is not out of it.

(2) GOLDEN GREY also ran below par last time, but he can turn his form around too.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT reminded us of how good he is when in the mood and he was a very easy winner over the 1,400m last time. He has also placed twice over the 1,200m recently. Capable of going back-to-back.

(7) ROMAN AGENT is a decent sprinter and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) CRUISE CONTROL is very speedy and is probably better over 1,000m, but is capable of making all the running.

(4) CLIFF TOP has won four times on this surface and they were over the 1,000m and 1,200m. He can earn some more money.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a very strong hand in this race.

(2) BAIE MOOI was caught too far out of her ground last time and was an unlucky loser. Huge chance.

Stable companion (3) AVERNIAN GODDESS was also given a very patient ride last time and she should be a big runner.

(4) STATE SECRET is consistent and not out of it.

(7) AUGUSTO ROSSO has run in better races than this and she could be the surprise package should the selection falter.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) HOERIKWAGGO did look a much-improved performer last time and was a very easy winner. She picked up just a three-point penalty for that win, so she may follow up.

(7) VOLARE E MAMBO showed improvement last time and could make the frame again.

(5) JAMBO SANA remains in good form and is clearly not out of it.

(4) Got The Fever was not too far behind in recent starts, so keep an eye on her.

Race 8 (1,400m)

A very interesting last race where three runners appear to stand out.

(2) PORFIRIO was a very easy winner last time and can follow up.

(10) TEEREX was given a patient ride and will do a lot better this time around.

(4) CADENZA showed vast improvement off his debut-fifth to win impressively on this trip at his second start at Fairview on Nov 21. He could be much better than his opening handicap mark.

(1) GLOBETONIC and (6) CRUZADOR are not reliable, but always capable of earning money at this level.