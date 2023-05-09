Faf de Klerk says Springboks motivated to ‘prove world wrong’

TOKYO – An energised Faf de Klerk has warned that South Africa are ready to “prove the world wrong” by retaining their Rugby World Cup crown.

The feisty scrum-half with the flowing blond hair is one of rugby’s most recognisable players and was key to the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup triumph in Japan.

He is now playing for Yokohama Canon Eagles after leaving England’s Sale Sharks and was one of nine Japan-based players on South Africa’s tour of Europe in 2022.

The 31-year-old said that Japan’s comparatively shorter league season means he is feeling “much better off” physically and believes the Springboks will benefit at the World Cup in France this autumn.

“If you peak too early you will burn out,” he said.

“I feel in a good spot considering when I was coming from Sale after a long season going into Springbok games, sort of just hanging on by a thread most weeks. I feel much better.”

De Klerk will face Springbok teammates Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende when Yokohama take on defending champions Saitama Wild Knights in the Japanese championship semi-finals this weekend.

Unlike many of rugby’s top nations including England and New Zealand, South African players are allowed to represent their country while playing for clubs overseas.

The Springboks took players from clubs in Japan, France, Ireland and England, as well as South Africa, to Europe last autumn, and de Klerk believes the cosmopolitan mix gives them “a bit of an advantage”.

“Playing styles are different in every competition,” he said.

“When you can bring that all together and pull the best out of each competition, I think it’s a very good thing.”

South Africa narrowly lost to Ireland and France on their European tour, before thrashing Italy and beating England 27-13 at Twickenham.

The Springboks, who are sweating on the fitness of captain Siya Kolisi after knee surgery, are ranked fourth in the world and de Klerk believes the underdog tag fits them.

“I think we’re always going to see ourselves as underdogs going into games,” he said.

“We always want to prove the world wrong – I don’t think we’ve ever really been favourites if we’ve come up against big sides. It’s very competitive at the moment, which is great – it shows that rugby is in a good spot.”