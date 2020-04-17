Facilities closure key to virus curb: SportSG

Closing sports facilities - even private ones in condominiums - is a critical measure in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, says national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG).

Doing so reduces "movement and interactions in public spaces and (minimises) contact between individuals from different households", it explained.

It was responding to a Forum letter published in The Straits Times on Tuesday, in which Ong Beng Chye had urged the authorities to review the closure of condominium swimming pools.

All sports, fitness and recreation facilities, including those at private apartments and condominiums, have been closed since April 7 as part of the circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The closures will last till May 4.

In response to the letter, SportSG's deputy director of public relations S. Parameswaran said: "We seek everyone's understanding on the need to close common facilities during this circuit breaker period.

"Everyone needs to play a part and stay home. For those who want to remain active and fit, they can consider doing functional exercises at home."

Those looking to do so can refer to circle.myactivesg.com/circuit-breaker for online resources to stay active, said SportSG.

Individuals who are walking or strolling leisurely outdoors will also have to wear masks after stricter measures were announced on Tuesday but those engaging in strenuous exercise such as running, jogging, cycling, and brisk walking will be exempt.