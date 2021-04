Like any other Primary 1 pupil, Chloe Tan goes to school, does her homework, and learns new words for her next spelling test. She has also discovered the delights of moving on two wheels.

But this Ai Tong School pupil is no ordinary six-year-old. At an age when many of her peers are doing loops in playgrounds and parks, she clocks up to 40km with her family once a week. She has signed up to complete the 100km Virtual Ride at the OCBC Cycle and will be its youngest participant.