Exercise with everyday objects

With many encouraged to stay home during the circuit breaker period, even to work out, exercise is in danger of being neglected. With that in mind, The Straits Times has collaborated with Fitness Workz at HomeTeamNS to curate a five-day programme to get you moving. Each workout lasts 10 minutes. Today, Bharath Manokaran will take you through a workout that does not need specialised gym equipment.

WARM UP

Do each exercise for 30 seconds. Rest for 15sec after completion.

PLANK WITH ROTATION

In a high plank position, lift your left hand to the ceiling, twisting through your torso. Your pelvis will rotate, but keep it level.

Repeat with other hand. Tip: Focus on having a rigid and straight body. Don't let the hips sag.

AIR SQUATS

Maintain your lumbar curve where it should be. Your heels should stay flat on the floor the entire time while making sure knees do not cross the toe-line.

WORK OUT

Do each exercise for 30sec. Rest for 15sec after completion. Do this entire series twice.

BULGARIAN SPLIT SQUATS (CHANGE LEG)

Equipment: A chair. Ensure it is stable before beginning exercise.

Add load such as a weighted backpack as desired.

Start with body facing away from the chair and with right foot on it.

Engage your core and, with your chest high and eyes looking straight ahead, bend your left knee, allowing your right knee and ankle to bend naturally as you move through the downward phase of the exercise without taking on the load with your back leg.

Repeat for the other leg.

DECLINE PLANKS - KNEES TO ELBOW

Equipment: Chair. Tip: Focus on having a rigid and straight body. Don't let the hips sag.

In an elbow plank position, place both feet on the chair.

Align your body so that it forms a straight vertical line from your head to your heels.

Focus on tightening your whole body, making yourself as stiff as possible.

While maintaining all of the above body cues, bring your right knee to your right elbow.

Repeat for the other side.

GOBLET SQUARE

Equipment: Drink bottle. Tip: The movement of the knee should always be in line with your foot. The knee should not go past the toe-line during the downward phase.

Stand with feet shoulder width apart.

With your elbows pointing down and holding the bottle, lower your body into a squat.

Allow your elbows to brush past the insides of your knees as you descend.

It's okay to push your knees out.

OVERHEAD WEIGHTED PRESS AND LUNGES

Equipment: 2 x 1.5l bottles

Stand with feet shoulder width apart.

While having both bottles in your hands, raise both arms straight up, maintaining this throughout the movement.

Exhale as you take a comfortable step forward into a deep lunge position.

Keep the weight directly overhead and centred between your shoulder joints.

WEIGHTED CRUNCH

Equipment: Anything heavy, like a hardcover book or frying pan.

In a crunch position, ensure feet are flat and knees are 90 degrees.

Hold your arms straight out with the object in your hands. Perform a crunch and maintain straight arms.

Exhale hard - like you're blowing out candles on a cake - during the upward phase.

Hold the contraction for a second to improve mind-muscle connection.

COOL DOWN

Perform each stretch for 30sec without rest.

CHEST STRETCH

With arms clasped behind back.

HIP FLEXOR STRETCH

While in a lunge position, stretch forward by pushing into the knees.

DOWNWARD DOG

Begin on your hands and knees - knees directly below your hips and hands slightly in front of your shoulders.

Lift your knees away from the floor. Keep them slightly bent and the heels lifted away from the floor.

Keep the head between the upper arms, not hanging.

Ensure that the body is only hinging at the hips.

SAFETY TIP

Exercise at your own pace. Stop immediately if you feel unwell. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.