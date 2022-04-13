Exciting Novice affair

Sunday's $75,000 Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m looks an intriguing affair.

The field consists of a bunch of horses capable of winning.

To make it more interesting, many of them grabbed attention on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

Perhaps the most impressive of all was trainer-of-the-moment Jason Ong's Blazing Kid.

Taken out by his regular partner, Oscar Chavez, the last-start winner dashed over 600m on the main Polytrack in 36.8sec and pulled up without raising a sweat.

He was accompanied by stablemate Fight To Victory (Zyrul Nor Azman), who is engaged in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 3 event over the Poly 1,200m on the same day.

Blazing Kid has proven himself to be a genuine galloper.

From just three Kranji starts, he was a narrow second in his first two, before scoring big - all over 1,200m on turf.

A speedy four-year-old son of the fashionable Swiss Ace, he led on debut on Jan 15, but was nabbed on the line by War Commander. The margin was just a nose.

The brown New Zealand-bred gelding then lost by a neck to Dancing Tycoon on Feb 13.

Both horses franked the form on the same day, March 19. While Blazing Kid was third-time lucky in Open Maiden, Dancing Tycoon scored in a $75,000 Novice event.

This augurs well for Blazing Kid in his Novice bid on Sunday.