Farewell to Rugby World Cup first round, and some heroes, before business end begins

Japan captain Michael Leitch is tackled by an Argentina player during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP

Shahiron Sahari

Updated
57 sec ago
Published
18 min ago
And then there were eight. The first round of the Rugby World Cup ended with a loud bang, and what games they were. 

England were run very close by Samoa in their 18-17 win, Ireland showed why they are favourites with a magisterial 36-14 dismantling of world No. 5 team Scotland, and then came the two humdingers on the last day: Argentina defeating Japan 39-27 in the thrilling winner-take-all for a quarter-final spot against Wales, while Portugal made history by winning their first World Cup match with a well-deserved and late 24-23 boilover against Fiji, who still qualified by the skin of their teeth.

