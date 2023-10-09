Farewell to Rugby World Cup first round, and some heroes, before business end begins

And then there were eight. The first round of the Rugby World Cup ended with a loud bang, and what games they were.

England were run very close by Samoa in their 18-17 win, Ireland showed why they are favourites with a magisterial 36-14 dismantling of world No. 5 team Scotland, and then came the two humdingers on the last day: Argentina defeating Japan 39-27 in the thrilling winner-take-all for a quarter-final spot against Wales, while Portugal made history by winning their first World Cup match with a well-deserved and late 24-23 boilover against Fiji, who still qualified by the skin of their teeth.