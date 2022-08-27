Exciting 3YO Inara's Dynasty is hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) GYPSY EXPRESS has the benefit of experience, is distance-suited and has top jockey Muzi Yeni astride. The one to beat.

(6) CITYSCAPE was on debut when finishing three lengths adrift of Gypsy Express but should get closer with progress.

(9) WHY NOT JACKIE should have more to offer after a pleasing course-and-distance debut against winners.

Newcomers (4) AFRODITE and (8) HEAD GIRL are bred to be useful and could also make their presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) BARNEY MCGREW won a 1,100m race under a light weight last time. He is most effective over this trip.

The consistent (4) ALL ABOUT AL has his first go at this distance but is weighted to turn the tables on Barney McGrew (1kg better off for 3/4 lengths).

(2) T'CHALLA was returning from a rest when not beaten far by that pair and should get closer with improved fitness.

(1) KALAHARI FERRARI has done well with a tongue tie and should make his presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) ROBERT BURNS was disappointing when trying further last time but had been getting closer to opening his account over this distance.

Stablemates (2) SUDDEN SONG and (3) DONDER STORM have earning potential, too.

(4) ENSUING was knocking at the door of a maiden success during his time in KZN. More to offer on his return to the Cape.

(5) NEVADA KING has improved with every outing and should have a role to play with further progress.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) RUN RUDOLPH RUN has improved in recent starts over similar distances and was a close-up second over this track and trip. He should go well again from an inside gate despite conceding weight to all.

(6) POPPING CREASE, (5) MACHETE MAN and (9) JACK RYAN have a bit to find on the form of their previous meetings with Run Rudolph Run, but did improve when stepped up in trip.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Stablemates (2) SOMERSET MAUGHAM and (5) SABINA'S PRODIGY have earning potential.

(4) PACK LEADER and (9) NORTHERN SONG, who are companions from another stable, are at peak fitness and are also capable of staking their claim.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) AENEAS has taken his form to another level since being refitted with blinkers. He made a winning handicap debut at this level before running second over this track and trip in a stronger race last time. He should play a leading role.

(2) NAVY STRENGTH beat Aeneas when winning his maiden and is 1.5kg better off, so should be involved in the finish.

His hat-trick-seeking stablemate (3) STEINBECK has won three of his last four starts and is likely to pose a threat.

(4) SHAVOUT and (6) TIZONA can fill the minor placings.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) INARA'S DYNASTY, an exciting three-year-old, did as she is bred to do when an impressive winner of her maiden over 1,200m. There will be more to come from her with the step-up in trip. She is well placed to make a winning handicap debut with the promise of bigger and better things coming up.

(3) TIME FLIES appears the most likely danger, after finishing second in her post-maiden outing over this track and trip last time. She, too, has scope for improvement.

(1) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS and (2) TREASURE HUNT will keep those rivals honest.