Excellent Proposal for a fourth win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Branding Power has shown ability in both starts. With further improvement, he is capable of breaking through against a relatively inexperienced field.

4 Lucky Fun closed off nicely on debut. He is another who can figure with further improvement and race experience.

8 On Excel Star is returning first-up with a sound trial. He bears close watching.

10 Comfort Life has race experience. He is a winner already.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

5 California Legend is racing with confidence. He can find the front and play catch-me-if-you-can. If he can overcome the wide gate, he is the one to beat.

7 Victorious Leader has returned to a competitive mark and gets Zac Purton's services for the first time this season. One of his two wins was with the champion jockey in December 2019.

1 Wonder Express is stepping down to Class 5, where he is a one-time winner. He has the class edge and is aided by championship-leading jockey Joao Moreira.

2 Copartner Era mixes his form but can finish in the money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Great Son does his best racing in Class 5. The booking of Purton warrants respect. He should get every opportunity from the good gate.

6 Moon Peaks is looking for back-to-back wins in the grade. His form is solid.

5 Treasure Chest is also looking for back-to-back wins. He is consistent and should be around the mark again. However, he will need to translate his last-start form from the dirt to the turf, which is always a question mark.

1 Jade Theatre gets a handy 7lb (4.5kg) claim. He should run well.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

8 Winning Steed turned his form around last start to grab second. He appears capable of going one better. He is on the up.

9 Country Boy has drawn a good gate and is open to improvement, especially as a lightly raced prospect from the John Size yard.

13 Green Envy is looking for back-to-back wins. He is stepping up to Class 4, but has next to no weight on his back.

3 Speed Fay Fay is consistent. He deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

5 Amazing Rocky gets a 7lb claimer up. From the inside draw, he could prove difficult to reel in.

14 Noble Desire is winless, but has gone close in his last two starts. He has a powerful finish.

4 United We Stand rarely runs a bad race and should have won more than just one race. He has four top-three efforts from five runs this term. It will not shock to see him go on to score again.

11 Sight Hero is open to improvement and can finish around the mark.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

10 Stunning Impact can benefit from a race loaded with early speed. He has ability and a powerful finish.

4 Cheerful Days is running out of chances, but has shown a stack of ability. He can figure with the right run but the awkward gate may prove costly.

2 Decisive Action has improved back in Class 4. He can be competitive in this grade.

1 All For St Paul's can roll forward. He will look the winner a long way from home.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 Sight Success could not have been more impressive when winning on debut. He looks more than capable of doing the same again.

1 Circuit Six was a Group 3 winner in Australia. He has the class to win, but has drawn an awkward barrier.

12 Sky Show slots in with next to no weight on his back. He is right in the mix.

2 Private Rocket is capable of bouncing back to his best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Harmony And Rich has performed well across seven starts and steps on the dirt for the first time. He trialled well on the surface recently and, with even luck, he is the one to beat.

1 Silver Fig is a two-time winner on the dirt. He has the class edge but does need to contend with top-weight duties.

6 Super Alliances relishes the surface and has drawn well. He is a two-time winner from his last three starts and is racing with plenty of confidence.

3 Gunnar is competitive in this grade.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

2 Kyrus Unicorn turned his form around last start to finish second. He has drawn well again. With a positive ride, he appears capable of going one better.

5 Super Football is on the up. He should relish the step-up in distance to 1,600m.

6 Chevalier Prince is capable in this spot. He has drawn well and gets Moreira for the job.

12 Casimiro has gone from strength to strength this season, with two wins from his last three starts. He can run another bold race, assuming he handles the jump to Class 3.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Excellent Proposal is looking for his fourth straight win from just five starts. He was second on debut. He is bound for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He has been nothing short of impressive since arriving in Hong Kong. However, with a big weight and a sharp drop from 1,800m to 1,400m, some may want to oppose him as the likely favourite.

5 Enrich Delight could not have been more impressive when winning his Hong Kong debut. With even luck, he is capable of scoring back-to-back wins, as he plots a path towards the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

1 Band Of Brothers is racing well. He has the class edge over several rivals in the race.

11 Lucky Patch is on the up. He just needs to handle the class rise to be competitive. He also looks to be a leading contender for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He is worth keeping an eye on.