Ex-national sprinter Poh axed from S'pore Athletics' V-P post, banned from holding office for 4 years

SINGAPORE - Singapore Athletics (SA) has banned its former vice-president of finance and partnership, Poh Seng Song, from holding any office within the jurisdiction of the association and/or its affiliates for two terms.

According to documents filed by Poh's lawyers in the High Court on Aug 20, SA's management committee (MC) made the decision based on the findings of a board of inquiry (BOI).

In response, Poh's lawyers - he is represented by Mr Clarence Lun from Foxwood - have applied for a quashing order against the MC's decision made on June 29, which also include his termination and removal from the MC and a reprimand.

The court documents also stated that the BOI was convened in March to look into the MC's WhatsApp chat leak. The papers filed by Foxwood showed that the MC had in a letter dated Aug 4 informed Poh that it "unanimously agreed" with the findings of the BOI.

The MC decided that Poh be terminated from his position and removed from the MC regardless of his resignation, reprimanded and banned from holding any office within the jurisdiction of SA and/or its affiliates for two consecutive terms with effect from September 2020.

When contacted by The Straits Times, former national sprinter Poh, 37, said he had responded to SA through his lawyers.

His lawyers had sought to appeal against the BOI findings, and had requested an open appeal hearing.

Poh had also indicated in his affidavit that he had intended to contest the SA elections at its Sept 25 annual general meeting.

He said: "Throughout my entire career in athletics and my involvement in (SA) and other athletic organisations, my purpose was to improve athletics in Singapore.

"It has been my passion and desire to see Singapore athletics thrive."