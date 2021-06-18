Ex-Malaysian swimmer highlights sexual abuse to spark change

KUALA LUMPUR • A former Malaysian national team swimmer says she hopes to become a "catalyst for change" after her taboo-breaking decision to open up about alleged sexual assault by a coach.

Cindy Ong's story is the latest to cast a harsh spotlight on physical and sexual abuse in sport, and follows a litany of complaints from fellow swimmers, gymnasts and ice skaters.

But her move to go public is a particularly rare and difficult one in a country where social conservatism often discourages people from speaking out.

Now 37, she told Agence France-Presse how the abuse began with the coach inappropriately touching her in her early teens.

He also harassed her several years later after she returned from studying overseas.

"A lot of grooming went on over the years," said Ong, who won five gold and two silver medals at the 2019 Fina World Masters Championship in South Korea. "He made me think that he was interested in me. He said things like, 'I will wait for you'."

She added she felt powerless to stop the coach with the national team, who is about 15 years older than her.

Reporting him to the sports authorities or the police did not cross her mind, while speaking out would have been considered "extremely taboo".

"It was just a different era, and it was not possible to speak up. I didn't tell my parents, I didn't tell my friends," she said.

But she revealed it was an "open secret" he was a predator, with the coach believed to have sexually assaulted other swimmers.

For now, the mother of three has decided not to pursue a case or publicly name him, believing too much time has passed and he is no longer with the national team.

But Ong wants to help others by bringing attention to what she believes is rampant abuse in sports in Malaysia, saying: "I'm honestly trying very hard to advocate, and to push, and to use myself as a platform and a voice for a lot of other people. I hope to be a catalyst for change."

She was inspired by teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, who recently sparked a nationwide debate about school harassment after criticising her teacher on TikTok for making a joke about rape.

While many supported her decision to speak out, the reception has not been universally warm and she has faced a barrage of obscene comments online, with someone even sending her a lewd video.

However, the authorities have taken note, with Malaysian Deputy Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal tweeting that Ong's claims were a "serious allegation, will get to the bottom of it".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE