Ex-India coach Rajput out to win respect for minnows UAE at T20 World Cup

Feb 8 - Nearly two decades after guiding a youthful India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title, coach Lalchand Rajput finds himself back on the global stage, although the landscape and the stakes have shifted.

Now at the helm of the United Arab Emirates national team, the former India player is navigating the unique hurdles of associate-level cricket as his side gears up for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, only the third appearance for the Gulf nation in the short-form game's marquee tournament.

UAE were unable to progress to the Super 8s in their previous two appearances, and this time they are in a demanding group with established test nations including South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

For Rajput, the immediate objective is to gain some respect for his side.

"Our main goal for now will be to upset one good top-test playing nation," he told Reuters in a video interview.

"It will give these young players a taste of what is required to win against a strong team and prepare us for the next time."

The transition from a cricketing powerhouse like India to an associate-level nation like the UAE presents a distinct set of challenges, mostly revolving around exposure and high-stakes match practice, and Rajput is well aware of his side's limitations. Associate nations are those outside the 12 recognised test-playing nations.

"At the associate level, they don't play much cricket. They don't get that exposure," Rajput, who took the role in February 2024, said.

"And that's a challenge for any coach. But with my experience, definitely this year, we are better.

"The work is in progress because you cannot change overnight."

Despite the side having plenty of talent, the former India opener believes the bridge to international success must be built on mental fortitude and trust, and the psychological development of his players is central to Rajput's coaching philosophy.

To unlock his side's potential and "transform talent into performance", Rajput has adopted an incremental approach to improvement, prioritising marginal gains over demanding drastic overhauls.

"I don't want to change anything now. I tell my players I just want you to perform 10% better than what you have been doing," he said.

"Nobody can just change a player's performance by 50%. There is a process. You must start with small increments."

Drawing from his roots in Mumbai’s famously competitive cricket circuit, Rajput is attempting to instil a "hard work" ethic in a squad he describes as having a "comfortable" lifestyle.

"I come from Mumbai. I am a very tough character because Mumbai has won Ranji Trophy so many times," he said. "We hate losing, and it's been in-built in us.

"In Dubai, school cricket is not that popular and there are only a few teams who play in the top division league.

"They don't go through those situations or processes. And plus, their life is so comfortable. I have focused a lot on the aspect of improving the work ethic with these players. The harder you work, the luckier you become."

UAE will begin their campaign against New Zealand on Tuesday in Chennai. REUTERS