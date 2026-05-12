Ex-Georgia skipper Sharikadze banned for 11 years for role in doping scandal

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Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Georgia Captain's Run - Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, Japan, October 2, 2019. Georgia's Merab Sharikadze during the Captain's Run. REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 12 - Former Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze was one of six players handed lengthy bans from rugby for their part in a scheme involving alleged sample substitution and advance warnings of drug tests, British media reported.

Sharikadze has been banned from the sport for 11 years while hooker Giorgi Chkoidze has been banned for six years, BBC reported.

Lasha Khmaladze, Otar Lashkhi and Miriani Modebadze each received three-year suspensions while Lasha Lomidze was banned for nine months.

A joint probe conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Rugby revealed six Georgia rugby players and a team official had committed anti-doping rule violations.

WADA said they found five instances where players allegedly swapped urine samples to avoid detection while employees of Georgia's national anti-doping agency GADA also tipped off players about upcoming tests.

World Rugby said the investigation was triggered when "irregularities in urine samples were identified" by their athlete passport management programme.

It covered a period of time prior to the 2023 men's Rugby World Cup in France, where Georgia finished bottom of their pool without a victory.

Sharikadze has since retired from rugby and made the switch to Mixed Martial Arts, making his debut in November with a win.

Reuters has contacted World Rugby and WADA for comment on the sanctions. REUTERS