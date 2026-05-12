Ex-All Blacks coach Henry named selector, Mo'unga on hold

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Rugby Union - New Zealand v France IRB Rugby World Cup Final 2011 - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - 23/10/11 New Zealand coach Graham Henry before the final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien Livepic/File Photo

May 12 - World Cup-winning former New Zealand coach Graham Henry is back in the All Blacks fold as a selector for Dave Rennie's team but flyhalf Richie Mo'unga's return has been pushed back due to eligibility concerns.

Rennie told New Zealand media on Tuesday that he was excited to bring in "avid (rugby) watcher" Henry, who guided the All Blacks to their second World Cup title on home soil in 2011.

“He's very passionate and he loves the jersey. He watches a lot of rugby and he’s got pretty strong opinions on players so the conversations we’ve had have been brilliant," he said.

"We're hoping that with his eye, he may see something different to us which will help get the right people within the squad."

Henry coached the All Blacks in 140 matches from 2004-11 before taking roles for a slew of teams, including Argentina and Irish powerhouse Leinster.

He later returned to New Zealand Rugby in a technical role for the national women's team, combining with his former All Blacks deputy Wayne Smith to steer the Black Ferns to their home Women's World Cup triumph in 2022.

EARN THE RIGHT

One of Henry's slam-dunk selections will not be available for much of the All Blacks' season, though, as Japan-based Mo'unga finishes his contract for Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Rennie said 56-test flyhalf Mo'unga had yet to sign a long-term contract with New Zealand Rugby and would need to play for Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship (NPC) to earn the right for selection.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) bars overseas-based players from being picked for the All Blacks but some are granted short-term sabbaticals to play in foreign competitions in long-term national contracts.

Rennie said he had hoped Mo'unga could join his squad for the four-test tour of South Africa starting in August but NZR had other ideas.

"He’s got his head around it, he’s prepared to go and play NPC," said Rennie of the 31-year-old playmaker.

"We've accepted that situation and understand New Zealand Rugby's mindset around it. We’ll just get on with it now."

Rennie's hopes of including Japan-based lock Brodie Retallick in his plans have been similarly thwarted, with the former World Rugby Player of the Year balking at the prospect of a long tour in South Africa.

Retallick, who played the last of his 109 tests in the 2023 World Cup final defeat by the Springboks, has been in outstanding form for Kobe Steelers in Japan's Rugby League One competition, and is top of the try-scoring list as the season winds down.

"I would still say Brodie is the best lock in the world," said Rennie.

"I wind Brodie up about (a test comeback) all the time. I know he loves the All Blacks, and I reckon he’s good enough." REUTERS