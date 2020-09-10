Ewan wins stage, Roglic still leads

Caleb Ewan of Australia (in red helmet) and Sam Bennett of Ireland sprinting towards the line at the Tour de France in Poitiers yesterday. Ewan won the 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage. Slovak Peter Sagan was second and Bennett thir
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Caleb Ewan of Australia (in red helmet) and Sam Bennett of Ireland sprinting towards the line at the Tour de France in Poitiers yesterday. Ewan won the 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage. Slovak Peter Sagan was second and Bennett third. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with a 21-second lead over Colombian title holder Egan Bernal.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2020, with the headline 'Ewan wins stage, Roglic still leads'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content