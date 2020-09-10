Caleb Ewan of Australia (in red helmet) and Sam Bennett of Ireland sprinting towards the line at the Tour de France in Poitiers yesterday. Ewan won the 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage. Slovak Peter Sagan was second and Bennett third. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with a 21-second lead over Colombian title holder Egan Bernal.
Ewan wins stage, Roglic still leads
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2020, with the headline 'Ewan wins stage, Roglic still leads'.