Everything points to another Money Heist

Race 1 (1,800m)

(2) ANNEWITHAN E caught the eye when staying on to finish third in this headgear last time and she will not need to improve much on that effort in her peak outing to resume winning ways.

(6) FALCONFLY was a fast-finishing third over 1,600m on her handicap debut. Remains open to improvement over this extended trip.

(5) PEACE TREATY and (9) CREPUSCOLO are all engaged to run at earlier meetings but would be competitive if taking their place.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) UTSAAH improved in first-time blinkers to finish a career-best second over track and trip last time and a repeat of that performance should suffice.

(7) GREENSIDE GIRL is held on that form but open to improvement in just her third outing.

(4) WINTER WEDDING could have more to offer over this extended trip. Pays to follow.

(2) MADE TO MEASURE completes the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) INDIAN SPICE hit the frame in both course-and-distance appearances with blinkers fitted. Sets the standard on the strength and consistency of that form.

(10) TERRENCE failed to confirm the promise of his debut over 1,160m last time but the step-up to this trip should, on pedigree, be more to his liking.

Returning (3) PALACE GUARD (gelded) and unexposed (9) SMUGGLER remain open to improvement too.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Muzi Yeni rode (1) FUTURE DATE and (2) DIMAKO’S JET to last-start wins, so his decision to stick with the latter is significant.

Stablemates (5) ART NOUVEAU and (6) ANCIENT WISDOM match those rivals on recent form, are weighted to be competitive on these revised terms.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) MERRYWEATHER and (2) LADY BLUNT won at this level last time and should remain competitive off resultant penalties. This extended trip could be more to the latter’s liking.

The step-up to this distance should also suit (10) KENSAL GREEN whose fast-finishing second over a shorter trip last time was encouraging.

(5) SURPRISE PARTY has claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) MONEY HEIST was touched off at level weights by a progressive 3yo in a stronger contest over 1,450m last time. He is equally adept over this extended trip, so should be hard to beat off the same mark with a 4kg claimer engaged.

(8) WAYNE had legitimate excuses for his no-show in a 3yo Grade 3 last time, and the step-up to this distance with a tongue-tie fitted could unlock any amount of improvement.

(7) PLAYER and (3) MAX THE MAGICIAN are consistent hard-knockers with earning potential.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) NEVER NEVER LAND was backed and won full of running over 1,200m last time. A three-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum over this longer trip.

Consistent (6) PEREGRINE FALCON stayed on encouragingly to finish a close-up third over 1,200m in first-time blinkers (retained) and a repeat of that effort will put him right in the firing line.

Recent scorers (9) GULF OF AMERICA and (11) LIBECCIO are not taken lightly either off their revised ratings.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) PRECOCIOUS was an easy winner on her Highveld debut after a layoff and she is open to any amount of improvement, especially with a 4kg claimer taking weight off the back.

(2) PIVOTAL ROLE confirmed the promise of his debut second with a last-start maiden win over 1,000m. He has not been seen since but is unexposed and woul have strengthened up during his time off.

(4) LONELY AS A CLOUD and (5) BLINDFIRE can have a say in the outcome if building on the improvement of their recent outings.