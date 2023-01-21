Tennis: 'Every season counts now' says Djokovic as he makes Melbourne last 16

MELBOURNE - An ailing Novak Djokovic said on Saturday that every moment counted now that he was in the “last stage” of his career, after battling past Grigor Dimitrov and into the Australian Open last 16.

The Serb came through a titanic 77-minute first set before taming the Bulgarian 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, needing treatment twice on his troublesome hamstring.

But there was no such luck for another veteran, Briton Andy Murray, whose brave run ground to a halt against Roberto Bautista Agut, the Spaniard fending off the fatigued former world No. 1 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 6-4.

After back-to-back five-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, a ragged Murray hung tough against the 24th seed but was gradually worn down over the course of the 3½-hour slog at a floodlit Margaret Court Arena.

Djokovic will face home hope Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals after the 22nd seed equalled his best result at the tournament by defeating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.

The Serb’s gutsy win inched him nearer to a 10th Australian Open title and record-tying 22 Grand Slam crowns. Winning once again in Melbourne would also return him to world No. 1 for the first time since June.

Now 35, Djokovic said he was savouring each tournament more.

“Every season counts I guess now, when you come to the last stage, the last quarter, of your career,” he said. “Obviously you start appreciating and valuing each tournament more because you might not have a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve been truly fortunate to do what I love, I love the sport, I love competing. It’s been almost 20 years now of professional sport. I can’t be more grateful than I am.”

Victory put him into the last 16 for a 15th time but he was made to work for it, especially with his left hamstring troubling him.

“Every point, every game mattered,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t know how I’m going to feel physically, it was going up and down,” he said.

“It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours.”

Djokovic aggravated his hamstring during his run to a 92nd title at the Adelaide International this month and has been struggling with it since.

He came into the match without his usual off-day practice session to give his leg as much time as possible to recover.

With his left thigh heavily strapped, the Serb broke immediately and consolidated to take an early grip on the first set.

He was cruising but appeared to feel the injury when moving for a shot at 5-3. He managed to earn three set points, which were saved, but was then broken when serving for the set at 5-4.