Every new court matters because everyone deserves a place to play

Every extra court or field is an opportunity for kids and adults to have fun and discover their skills.

Rohit Brijnath

  • Open spaces are vital for play, fostering personal growth and community, though they are a privilege, especially in crowded, less affluent nations.
  • Singapore plans to add "50 multi-purpose courts", a small step towards providing these spaces, but highlights the ongoing challenge of land scarcity.
  • Access to facilities, even a nearby court, offers opportunities and can inspire talent, as seen with Joseph Schooling and Matthew Syed.

A ball is a magical thing for to see it is to trigger some primitive instinct. Kick it, throw it, bounce it. And so it is with the boy on the basketball court just around 8am who finds a tennis ball that someone’s left behind.

“Yours?” asks the four-year-old.

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
