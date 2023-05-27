Everton, Leicester and Leeds braced for D-Day

LONDON – The equation is two from three, a nerve-racking final day of the Premier League season. Three big clubs, 13 English top-division titles between them, on sudden death, a financial abyss below.

Each of the endangered side shows what can go wrong for a provincial force without the pulling power of the true elite, or without money-no-object owners behind them. Both nine-time champions Everton and Leicester, their 2016 fairytale a cherished recent memory, have had billionaire owners, but have lately lost the security of access to such funds.