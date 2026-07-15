European Athletics, broadcasters issue guidelines on preventing sexualisation of female athletes

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The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) logo stands outside its headquarters ahead of a General Assembly meeting to debate and possibly vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 15 - European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) introduced guidelines on Tuesday aimed at preventing the sexualisation of female athletes through camera angles and the use of replays.

The guidelines follow feedback from athletes who said certain camera shots can cause discomfort and distractions by drawing attention away from their performances.

"The development of filming guidelines is a crucial step toward eliminating harmful portrayals of women in our sports while maintaining the highest level of storytelling and technical excellence," European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said.

Broadcasters are advised to avoid prolonged close-up shots of specific body parts, low-angle views filmed from behind or beneath athletes, and slow-motion replays that do not contribute to the understanding of the sporting action.

The guidelines aim to ensure coverage remains focused on athletic performance and reduce the risk of footage being taken out of context and shared inappropriately online.

The organisations also encouraged production teams to use wider camera angles that capture the full scope of an athlete's movement and performance.

Former world long jump champion Ivana Spanovic said broadcasters should use innovative camera angles, including aerial views, and educational graphics to help explain various aspects of athletic performances.

"Our sport offers numerous opportunities to showcase technique and the beauty of movement, like displaying slow-motion shots that highlight technical precision, such as the take-off moment or the perfect stride," the Serbian added. REUTERS