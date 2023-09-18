Ethiopia's Tsegay breaks women's 5000 metres world record

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 5000m - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay crosses the finish line after heat 1 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay broke the women's 5,000 metres world record with a run of 14 minutes and 21 seconds on Sunday at the Eugene Diamond League finale, breaking Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's previous mark set in June. REUTERS

