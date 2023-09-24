Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa smashes women’s marathon world record in Berlin

BERLIN – Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa shattered the women’s marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, lopping off more than two minutes from the previous best to clock an official time of two hours 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

Assefa, who had set a course record with a personal best in 2022, set a blistering early pace, gradually shaking off any competition to pulverise Kenyan Brigid Kosgei’s record of 2hr 14min 4sec set in 2019.

Remarkably, her splits were faster after the halfway mark.

“I knew I wanted to go for the world record but I never thought I would do this time,” said the 26-year-old, a former 800 metre runner. “It was the result of hard work.”

With her time she set a marker for 2024’s Paris Olympics while also almost certainly nailing down a spot on the Ethiopian Olympic team for 2024.

“I have set a mark now. The decision does not lie with me but with officials. It is up to the National Committee to select me for the team.”

Her remarkable victory overshadowed men’s world record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s record fifth victory on Berlin’s quick and flat inner-city course.

The 38-year-old Kenyan, who is aiming to win his third Olympic marathon medal at Paris 2024, did not come close to the record of 2:01:09 he set in Berlin in 2022, finishing in 2:02:42.

Kipchoge’s fifth win takes him past Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie’s four victories.

“I always learn from every race and every victory,” Kipchoge said. “I’m very happy to win for the fifth time in Berlin and I shall use these lessons in my preparation for the Olympics...

“Sure, I expected myself to be able to set a world record again, but I can live with the fact that it didn’t work out.

“You can’t do that every day. I hope I can repeat my victory again at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but I would also be happy with the podium.”