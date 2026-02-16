Ethiopian Kitata wins Seville Marathon in photo finish

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb 15 - Ethiopia's Shura Kitata won the Seville Marathon men's race after a photo finish with compatriot Asrar Abderehman on Sunday, while Finland's Alisa Vainio stunned a strong African field to triumph in the women's contest.

The 41st edition produced a lung-busting finale, with Kitata and Abderehman inseparable after 42km and both given the same time of 2:03:59 — the second-best in the event's history — with the pair throwing themselves over the finish line.

The men's race fractured in the fifth kilometre when a large Ethiopian group and Kenyan Justus Kipkorir broke from the pack.

The pace was relentless, consistently inside the splits of the course record set two years ago by Deresa Geleta.

Capital Degefa and debutant Tsedat Abeje Ayana took turns at the front ahead of race favourite and 2022 winner Abderehman.

By the 25km mark, when the pacemakers stepped aside, the leading group had been reduced to four. Kipkorir soon dropped back, leaving an Ethiopian trio to fight for the podium, though a brief lull cost them valuable seconds on the 2024 mark.

Dejene Hailu Bikila clung on until the 41st kilometre but could not respond when Abderehman sprinted with 500 metres left and edged clear, seemingly timing his move to perfection.

The 29-year-old Kitata, however, had other ideas.

With the tape in sight, he summoned a final surge and drew level, with both men desperately fighting to the finish.

Abderehman raised his arms in celebration, believing he had done enough. Both runners were left in suspense for several minutes before a photo finish confirmed Kitata the winner.

If the men's race was defined by millimetres, the women's contest turned on bold tactics and late drama.

Kenyan Jackline Chelal, the pre-race favourite, dropped off the leading group before halfway as Ethiopia's Mulat Tekle Godu pushed the pace. She was tracked by a cluster of European runners led by Spain's Moroccan-born Fatima Ouhaddou.

With seven kilometres remaining, Tekle Godu changed gear again but paid for her ambition in the closing stages, fading as the race entered the decisive stretch.

That opened the door for 28-year-old Vainio, who accelerated to victory in 2:20:39, breaking her Finnish national record.

Kenyan Beatrice Cheserek finished second after also overtaking the tiring Tekle Godu, who held on for third.

Italy's Elisa Palmero was fourth, while Ouhaddou placed fifth with a time of 2:24:19. REUTERS