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Ethiopian Aga provisionally suspended over prohibited substance

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FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2019 - Tokyo, Japan - 03/03/19 - Women's winner Ruti Aga of Ethiopia crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2019 - Tokyo, Japan - 03/03/19 - Women's winner Ruti Aga of Ethiopia crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Sept 17 - Ethiopian athlete Ruti Aga, who won the Tokyo Marathon in 2019, has been provisionally suspended for the presence or use of the prohibited substance methylprednisolone and tampering, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Methylprednisolone, a steroid, can help reduce pain and fatigue and speed up recovery.

A notice of charge has been issued to the 32-year-old, the AIU said in the suspension chart on its official website.

Reuters has contacted the Ethiopian Athletics Federation for comment.

Aga has also won three silver and two bronze medals from World Marathon Majors. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.