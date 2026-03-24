Ethan Brown set to become first Singaporean race driver to compete in ADAC GT Masters in Europe

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Ethan Brown will be the first Singaporean driver to compete at the ADAC GT Masters, after the 21-year-old joined Germany-based Engstler Motorsport for the 2026 season.

SINGAPORE – After finishing a creditable second in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series’ pro class in 2025, Singaporean race driver Ethan Brown has made the step up.

The 21-year-old will become the first Singaporean driver to compete in the ADAC GT Masters, one of Europe’s premier GT3 championships, after joining Germany-based Engstler Motorsport for the 2026 season.

The GT3 series, which sees two drivers sharing a car, serves as a key support category to the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) championship, placing Brown on one of the biggest stages in European motor racing.

He will be driving the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 with Austrian co-driver Tim Huetter. They will compete over six rounds on some of Europe’s iconic circuits that have hosted Formula One races, such as the Red Bull Ring (Austria), Zandvoort (Netherlands) and Nurburgring (Germany).

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining ADAC GT Masters with Engstler Motorsport,” said Brown.

“To compete in the DTM paddock, surrounded by some of the best teams, drivers and management in the world, gives me valuable visibility and an amazing learning environment.

“This is a huge step forward in my career, and one that has taken an incredible amount of work behind the scenes to bring together.

“From long hours in the simulator to physical preparation, partner discussions, planning to get around Europe, to now be on the grid and as the only Singaporean competing in the championship is something that means a great deal to me.”

Brown will begin his campaign with pre-season testing at the Red Bull Ring on April 15, before Round 1 takes place at the same venue from April 24 to 26.

Drivers will then head to the Zandvoort circuit from May 22 to 24, before the third and fourth rounds in Germany – Lausitzring from June 19 to 21 and Nurburgring from July 10 to 12.

After a break in August, they will return for Round 5 at Salzburgring in Austria from Sept 4 to 6. The series will conclude at Hockenheimring, Germany, from Oct 9 to 11.

Engstler Motorsport team manager Laura Weigmann welcomed the Singaporean to the team, adding: “We are delighted to have Ethan onboard for the 2026 ADAC GT Masters season.

“His progression has been impressive, particularly finishing second in Super Trofeo Asia and being selected for the Lamborghini Young Driver Programme during his rookie season, that demonstrates the potential he has.

“We believe this championship will be an important step in his continued development.”

Brown was selected as one of only two Asian drivers, alongside Macau’s Charles Leong, for the Lamborghini Young Driver Programme last July.

The programme was designed to cultivate the next generation of motorsport talent by providing intensive training and competitive opportunities and acts as a direct pipeline to Lamborghini’s GT3 and factory racing opportunities.

Scotland’s Sandy Mitchell, the 2020 British GT Championship winner and Italian driver Leonardo Pulcini are graduates of the programme who have gone on to become factory drivers for the manufacturer.

Brown had raced in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series as a rookie in the 2025 season where he finished as vice champion of the pro class with Leipert Motorsport.

The series featured two drivers splitting driving duties for a team as they competed in identical, single-make Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 cars across five rounds in Asian circuits.

Brown had started racing at the age of six when his father, who loves simulator racing, took him to Kartright Speedway, a now-defunct go-karting track that was located in Jurong.

He was hooked almost immediately by the adrenaline rush and his father would take him to karting races in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

In 2019, Brown moved to Australia to pursue his racing career and three years later he moved up from karting to the Australian Formula 3 Championship, where he had five podium finishes as part of the Tim Macrow Racing team in his debut season.

He enlisted for national service in 2023 and has since completed his two-year stint.