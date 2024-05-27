Estanguet and protestors give Olympic surfing judges' tower thumbs-up

TEAHUPO’O, France - Paris Olympics chief organiser Tony Estanguet told AFP he was delighted with the controversial aluminium judges’ tower for the surfing event in Tahiti and said Games organisers had “listened to the concerns” regarding its construction by modifying it.

The 46-year-old three-time Olympic canoeing champion was speaking after climbing up the tower – which is situated in the sea at Teahupo’o – to view the World Surf League (WSL) event, a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

The replacement of a wooden judges’ tower, which no longer meets standards, with an aluminium structure had resulted in protests.

Work on the tower at Teahupo’o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti had been suspended in December after a barge used by workers damaged coral at the site.

Local surfers and environmentalists were outraged by the damage to the coral and an online petition against the project attracted more than 200,000 signatures.

However, those concerns are now “completely buried”, according to Annick Paofai, president of the Defence of Fenua ‘aihere group.

Estanguet said the view afforded to the judges was “perfect”, adding it was necessary to have it situated in the sea for the competition.

“Eveything is progressing well,” he said.

“Teahupo’o is a small corner of paradise, we are delighted to do it honour.

“We listened to the concerns expressed and we modified the tower a little so that it could integrate into this exceptional environment and respect this magical place,” he said.

For Paofai the protests had been worth it.

“We are happy, the tower is beautiful, I even have the impression that it weds itself to nature,” she told AFP.

“It is excellent the associations protested because otherwise they (the construction workers) would have done just anything.

“One has to be honest and say there was not much damage.”

Tahiti, around 15,000 kilometres from Paris, was selected to host the second Olympic surfing competition in history with the aim of including France’s overseas territories in the Games.

The Olympic surfing event is scheduled for July 27 to 30, with a possible extension until August 5 if the swell is delayed.

Two Polynesian surfers, Kauli Vaast and Vahine Fierro, are among those representing France. AFP