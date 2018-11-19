eSports: Team Flash wins EA Champions Cup again, with 3-1 win over Vietnam in final

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based eSports trio Team Flash won EA Champions Cup Winter 2018 last Saturday (Nov 17) in South Korea, beating Vietnam in the final to clinch back-to-back victories in the Fifa Online Asian-level tournament.

The trio of Singaporeans Fardeen Hussain, 21, and Amraan Gani, 24, and Malaysian Darren Gan, 21, came up tops in a field that included South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam to clinch the gold medal and US$100,000 (S$137,000) in prize money.

The team qualified as the second seed from the group stages in Seoul in the Nov 10-17 competition, and beat Thailand 2-0 in the semi-finals, before coming from behind to beat Vietnam 3-1 in the final.

Amraan said: "We came in wanting to show we deserved our success from April, and we did it. Thanks to my teammates Fardeen and Darren for an amazing tournament, and we are happy that we did Singapore eSports proud again on the international stage."

Amraan, Singaporean Joseph Yeo and China's Li Si Jun won the EACC Spring tournament with a 3-0 victory over Thailand in Bangkok this April, which qualified the team for the Fifa eWorld Cup in June.