eSports: South Korea crowned Overwatch World Cup champions for third straight time

(THE GUARDIAN) - Overwatch World Cup favourites South Korea emerged champions on Sunday (Nov 4) for the third time in a row despite a round of upsets, including a particularly valiant run from the United Kingdom.

At Blizzard Entertainment's Blizzcon convention in Anaheim, California, last weekend, the victors of the group stages battled it out to take the trophy in front of thousands of fans.

South Korea swept China 4-0 in the best-of-seven finals format. The team did not lose a single match throughout the tournament, with the UK faring the best out of the rest by snatching two draws off the dominant Koreans in the semi-finals.

Canada finished third after beating the UK in the bronze-medal contest.

The team-based shooter game Overwatch matches make for exciting viewing, with two teams of six players battling to attack and defend objectives as a varied cast of characters, each with their own powerful abilities.

No two matches are the same, as players choose different strategies in an attempt to gain an advantage over their opponents. This variety was especially well showcased this year, leading to nail-biting matches and some surprising outcomes.

Turret-building, molten-lava-pouring Swedish hero Torbjörn - previously seldom seen in competitive play - made surprise appearances in several teams' line-ups. Fans waved flags and signs celebrating their favourite players, hoping that their team's unorthodox plans would work out - or that they would be able to adapt quickly in response to their opponents.

One of the teams that was best able to capitalise on the element of surprise was the UK, who made it to the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, the UK held South Korea to two draws in the best-of-five format before the latter pulled away for the final 2-0 margin to advance to the final.

Korean support player Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang won the "most valuable player" award, which he also achieved during this year's league season as a member of the New York Excelsior team.

The World Cup returns next year, with dozens of teams from across the globe again attempting to claim Blizzcon fame and lift the trophy themselves.

South Korea remain the prohibitive favourites. "Without cheating, you can't win," joked JJoNak after their victory.