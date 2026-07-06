Erling Haaland, trolls and toughness: Why I’m cheering for Norway

Norway’s football fans are having the time of their life as their team explore uncharted territory at the World Cup.

In the April of 1947, on a raft made of balsa wood, Thor Heyerdahl and his crew sailed out of Peru. Their destination was Polynesia and their purpose was to prove indigenous people from South America could have journeyed to islands in the South Pacific on such a vessel.

Heyerdahl proved his point and the book he wrote, The Kon-Tiki Expedition (later an Oscar-winning documentary), used to lie among my dad’s assorted collection in Kolkata. Quite fittingly my first introduction to a Norwegian involved a mysterious voyage.

Heyerdahl was a Norwegian adventurer, as was Roald Amundsen, the first human to the South Pole, as are their World Cup football team. Fittingly their ritual involves the “row”, for it is linked to their history and spirit. “We rowed,” writes the Visit Norway website, “...to fish. We rowed to trade. We rowed to church, markets, neighbouring farms and across fjords”. Now they are rowing towards a football frontier they’d never imagined.

As the Cup winds its way towards a climax, I am putting my allegiance behind Norway. They didn’t even show up for the last six Cups and in this one they’ve subdued Iraq, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Brazil and are in the quarter-finals. The land of the Northern Lights is illuminating this Cup.

Norwegians, I discovered to my delight recently, have a booklet titled Children’s Rights In Sports and they want their kids to play sport for fun. So till they’re 11 everyone gets a prize. Then they grow up to be Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who has two Olympic middle-distance running golds, trains twice on Christmas Day and told The Guardian they have a word in Norwegian for his driving force.

“Ingen kompromiss.” No compromise.

Norway feels like a fine land to cheer for. They adore the outdoors, decide the Nobel Peace Prize and have Jo Nesbo to provide balance by writing brutal murder stories. This is the original land of the trolls, not the unpleasant idiots on social media, just the creatures from Norwegian mythology who rightfully got turned into a hit movie on Netflix.

Some trolls are giants. So are musk oxen, who can weigh 450kg and run at 60kmh. Are you sensing a pattern here? Erling Haaland, that beloved beast who moves like a chilling wind, sort of fits the description of musk oxen which is provided by Norway’s Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park: “Unlike other animals that run away when threatened, musk oxen do not try to flee if they sense danger. They attack.”

There’s something fresh and delicious to Norway which always happens when a land with no compelling football history leaves a strong footprint at a Cup. We know about Haaland, but football is always more than one gifted man. But perhaps if I join their sporting dots, and chart the trajectory of Norwegian sport, I won’t be so surprised.

This is the land of Sonja Henie, who won 10 consecutive world figure skating championships in the 1920s-30s, but it’s their modern and varied flexing of talent which is formidable. Norwegians plot (chess player Magnus Carlsen), leap (400m Olympic hurdles champion Karsten Warholm) and generally show off their versatility (decathlon Olympic champion Markus Rooth).

Tennis player Casper Ruud very politely got to world No. 2 in 2022 while the intense Suzann Pettersen pocketed a couple of golf Majors. In late June, genial golfer Viktor Hovland, whose biceps have intrigued TV commentators, held off Scottie Scheffler in a play-off at the Travelers Championship. Then he sat on the grass, grinned and did the “row” with Norwegian football fans who’d stopped by to cheer him.

But mostly, for an outdoor people, their skills are found in the snow, and a quick glance at the list of the most decorated Winter Olympic athletes reveals four Norwegians in the top six. The leader is Marit Bjorgen, who has 15 medals (eight gold), and like two of the others she was a cross-country skier, a relentless, gruelling pursuit which demands an enduring toughness. Perhaps they, like the footballers, are all inheritors of Amundsen’s spirit who, in a famous tale, slept with his bedroom window open during the Norwegian winter to condition himself.

The only Norwegian I vaguely know is a former official from their Olympic association and I texted him my congratulations after the win over Brazil. “We still can’t believe it,” he replied and you could feel in that short message the innocent disbelief of a small nation (not even six million) who are shining at a gathering of the world’s biggest sport.

There will be other footballing voyages, but there’s nothing quite like the first audacious one. Norway now has the world’s attention, playing with a little swagger, a lovely spirit (only two yellow cards) and an evident joy. England, resilient and thrilling against Mexico, may be too much for them, but I’ll be rowing in front of my TV while thinking of the opening lines of a poem by an Englishman which Amundsen pinned to a cabin wall in his boat.

“The stars are with the voyager

Wherever he may sail.”