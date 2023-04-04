Erik ten Hag rues absence of Eriksen and Casemiro in Manchester United’s midfield

LONDON – The absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro is one of the main reasons why Manchester United are struggling for results in recent weeks, as games are “decided in midfield”, manager Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday.
Danish midfielder Eriksen was ruled out for up to three months in late January due to an ankle injury, while Casemiro is serving a four-match suspension after receiving his second red card of the season.
The Brazilian has been one of ten Hag’s most influential players since he was signed in a deal worth €70 million euros (S$101.3 million), with United losing four of their eight league games without him, compared with three of 19 when he has played.
“They’re two quality players in the midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield,” ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s home game against seventh-placed Brentford.
“So when you miss two quality players, it’s clear. But you have a squad, if you don’t have them, you still have to win.”
While Casemiro is suspended for two more matches – against Brentford and Everton – ten Hag said Eriksen is back in training but not yet ready for action.
“Not for tomorrow but he’s returning on the pitch. He’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make progress,” the Dutchman added.
United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last Sunday dropped them to fifth in the standings on goal difference.
Although United have progressed in the FA Cup and Europa League, they have not won in the league since mid-February.
That winless run includes a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a goalless draw with bottom side Southampton.
Ten Hag was not downcast though. He said: “We know we can beat Premier League teams. We had a very bad performance (against Newcastle on Sunday) because the opponent wanted it more than us. They were sharper.”
United will have to be much sharper than the last time they played Brentford in August, when they were hammered 4-0 in ten Hag’s second game at the helm.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident his team “can do something” in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, despite calling it potentially their toughest game of the season.
He said: “We are potentially going into the most difficult game of the season, with everything taken into consideration.
“We are going away to the biggest away ground, with those fans, against a very good side that are much more stable...
“They’ve just won their first trophy and they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.
“They lost (on Sunday) so they will want to bounce back. Plus, we beat them last time, so they’ll doubly want to bounce back... It will be difficult but we believe in ourselves that we can do something.”
Off the pitch, British government officials have privately flagged concerns about United bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to people familiar with the matter.
The reservations, voiced internally over the past few weeks by senior government officials working on football governance, have focused on previous regulatory failings at the British unit of the Qatar Islamic Bank, where Sheikh Jassim has been chairman since 2006, according to the people who declined to comment discussing internal matters.
While there’s no suggestion that Britain is set to intervene to block Sheikh Jassim’s bid, the concerns by the government suggest ministers may put pressure on the Premier League to pose its own questions when it conducts its due diligence on United’s suitors.
Spokesmen for Sheikh Jassim and the British government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment.
The reservations by officials relate to Sheikh Jassim’s management of QIB, centring on a £1.4 million (S$2.3 million) fine given to the British unit in 2016 by the Bank of England for violating capital requirements that left the firm exposed to high levels of risk.
The reservations about Sheikh Jassim come in the wake of concerns over Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), over comments made during the legal proceedings between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf tour in the United States.
Newcastle chairman and LIV Golf chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is the governor of PIF, was described by his own lawyers as “a sitting minister of the government” with “sovereign immunity”. This is in stark contrast to the “legal assurances” the Premier League were given that the Saudi government was not part of the Newcastle takeover in 2021.
The Premier League’s chief executive officer Richard Masters had said that year that the organisation “can remove the consortium as owners of the club” if it was found there was Saudi government involvement in Newcastle.
Last week, Masters told British Members of Parliament that he can’t comment on whether the Premier League is investigating Newcastle’s owners or reviewing its approval of the club’s 2021 takeover.
The Magpies will face relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday.
Said manager Eddie Howe: “I think there is a feeling of positivity. It’s a feeling of momentum off the back of three wins. We are entering a key stage of the season, so I am sort of in that moment where things look good.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS