Erik ten Hag rues absence of Eriksen and Casemiro in Manchester United’s midfield

LONDON – The absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro is one of the main reasons why Manchester United are struggling for results in recent weeks, as games are “decided in midfield”, manager Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday.

Danish midfielder Eriksen was ruled out for up to three months in late January due to an ankle injury, while Casemiro is serving a four-match suspension after receiving his second red card of the season.

The Brazilian has been one of ten Hag’s most influential players since he was signed in a deal worth €70 million euros (S$101.3 million), with United losing four of their eight league games without him, compared with three of 19 when he has played.

“They’re two quality players in the midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield,” ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s home game against seventh-placed Brentford.

“So when you miss two quality players, it’s clear. But you have a squad, if you don’t have them, you still have to win.”

While Casemiro is suspended for two more matches – against Brentford and Everton – ten Hag said Eriksen is back in training but not yet ready for action.

“Not for tomorrow but he’s returning on the pitch. He’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make progress,” the Dutchman added.

United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last Sunday dropped them to fifth in the standings on goal difference.

Although United have progressed in the FA Cup and Europa League, they have not won in the league since mid-February.

That winless run includes a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a goalless draw with bottom side Southampton.

Ten Hag was not downcast though. He said: “We know we can beat Premier League teams. We had a very bad performance (against Newcastle on Sunday) because the opponent wanted it more than us. They were sharper.”

United will have to be much sharper than the last time they played Brentford in August, when they were hammered 4-0 in ten Hag’s second game at the helm.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident his team “can do something” in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, despite calling it potentially their toughest game of the season.

He said: “We are potentially going into the most difficult game of the season, with everything taken into consideration.

“We are going away to the biggest away ground, with those fans, against a very good side that are much more stable...

“They’ve just won their first trophy and they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.

“They lost (on Sunday) so they will want to bounce back. Plus, we beat them last time, so they’ll doubly want to bounce back... It will be difficult but we believe in ourselves that we can do something.”