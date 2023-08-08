Erik ten Hag primed to end false dawns at Manchester United

LONDON – After Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge delivered an upturn in fortunes for Manchester United, there is a genuine sense of optimism around England’s most successful club for the first time in a decade.

Since United last won the Premier League title under Alex Ferguson in 2013, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to revive former glories – but Ten Hag appears to be making progress.

Last year, he took charge of a United side that had collected their lowest-ever Premier League points tally (58) in the 2021-22 season and were in a five-year trophy drought.

The former Ajax Amsterdam manager has built a team centred around big personalities like Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, which is direct in attack and works tirelessly off the ball.

The turnaround has been remarkable, with a top-four finish in the Premier League, the League Cup trophy and a place in the FA Cup final to show for last season.

There were serious blips, however, with heavy defeats at Liverpool, Brentford, Manchester City and Sevilla, and weaknesses exposed by those capitulations have been addressed during the transfer window.

England’s Mason Mount has been drafted in to give United more options in midfield while Andre Onana is a strong replacement at goalkeeper for the increasingly error-prone David de Gea.

United’s search for a striker has also borne fruit with the signing of young Dane Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

“I think the difference is, with reference to last year, now we have the foundation with this squad,” said ten Hag.

“Because we built the foundation last season. So (we built) the squad, the way of play, and now we have to find the right players to fit in and to raise the bar.”

United have done well to tie striker Marcus Rashford down to a long-term contract after a stellar campaign in which he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

In an interview with former United defender Gary Neville on his Overlap broadcast, Rashford – United’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year following a stellar campaign – also said he believes he could hit 40 goals if he can stay fit in the forthcoming season.

“Before last season, I always said let’s get to 20 – for a winger a good benchmark. But this season, I’ve hit 30. So we have to try and push it now and go above and beyond,” he added.

“Towards the end of the season, I was struggling with a few injuries, and I probably wasn’t quite at it – that’s when the goals started to dry up a little bit. If I can keep that side of it under control, I feel like I can go on and get 35 or 40.”