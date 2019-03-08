Equestrian: Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan wins gold in Doha

SINGAPORE - Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan started her campaign at the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) CHI AL Shaqab in Doha on a high, placing first in the Team Grade 1 category of the para dressage competition on Thursday (March 8).

The 39-year-old Singaporean rode 13-year-old Florenzius S. and scored 73.988 points to finish top in the four-man field, ahead of Finland's Katjia Karjalainen (72.262 points) and Portugal's Ana Isabel Mota Veiga (64.345 points).

Tan, who won silver at last July's FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina, will compete in the individual event on Friday and freestyle event on Saturday, which is the last day of the competition.