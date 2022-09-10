EPL games postponed to honour queen

LONDON - All English Premier League matches this weekend have been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The English top flight took the decision despite guidance from the British government that cancelling sporting events was not compulsory during the 10-day period of national mourning.

"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period," the British government said in a guidance statement.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral."

The 20 Premier League clubs were reportedly worried about policing at stadiums - with resources now diverted to the planning of the queen's funeral - and they also wanted to pay respects to the 96-year-old.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

The scrapping of the entire weekend programme of 10 games is set to create fixture congestion later in the season as there are no free midweeks between now and the mid-winter break for the World Cup - which begins in Qatar on Nov 20, just seven days after the Premier League pauses.

All matches in the English Football League, the Women's Super League and those in Northern Ireland have also been postponed, while the third cricket Test at the Oval between England and South Africa will start on Saturday after Thursday's play was washed out and Friday's postponed.

Other sporting action in Britain scheduled for Friday, including domestic pro rugby fixtures, cycling's Tour of Britain, and the second round of European golf's BMW PGA Championship, were axed as a mark of respect.

Those sports could restart over the weekend, although sporting chiefs have been advised to avoid any clash with a state funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.

According to the BBC, it is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks.

The queen was British horse racing's most prominent supporter and biggest patron, and the British Horseracing Authority confirmed that there would be no races on Saturday - extending cancellations into a third day.

King's Lynn, the only horse owned by the country's longest-serving monarch at 70 years and 214 days, had initially been entered to run this weekend, but will not feature at the Curragh on Sunday.

Racing will return that day, with the programme featuring the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races, which the late queen won in 1977 with her filly Dunfermline.

On the continent, the Formula One Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

In Australia, a British colony for more than 100 years, the National Rugby League and Australian Football League will hold a minute's silence before the weekend fixtures.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday with pre-match tributes, in accordance with guidelines issued by European football body Uefa.

The sporting world also sent the Royal Family their condolences, including British world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, England football captain Harry Kane and former Chelsea, United, and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, who is now coaching in Italy with Roma.

Tennis icon Roger Federer, who met her in 2010 at Wimbledon, added: "Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history."

AFP, REUTERS