Enrichment well in and gets a trip which suits

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 Evan Almighty grabbed fourth on debut. He raced a touch greenly that day but, with further improvement, he can go on with things. Although he's drawn a touch awkwardly, he profiles as the one to beat. 5 Sky Show steps out on debut following an impressive trial. With champion jockey Zac Purton atop, he commands respect first-up. 12 Breeze Of Spring has gone close on a number of occasions this term. Still, he's racing well and has proven his worth in Class 4. 2 Harrier Jet is next best with experience on his side.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

11 Party Everyday appears suited for the mile, which he remains at. He's mixed his form but, with a race run to suit, he can get off the mark, especially against this bunch. 10 Menaggio has steadily improved with each outing. He stepped up to the mile last start which he clearly enjoyed. With further improvement off that performance, he can figure. 7 Full Of Power appears to be down to a competitive mark. He won't be too far away. 4 Sunny Power steps out for the in-form Francis Lui and Vincent Ho. He won well two starts ago and rates as a chance with a course-and-distance win under his belt.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Good Luck Friend ran a blinder on debut to finish fourth. It's no surprise now to see Purton aboard and he rates as the leading player, especially from the good gate. 5 Sweetly Baby wasn't too far away on debut. He's lightly raced and, if he can overcome the awkward draw, he's the main danger. 8 Spicy Grill is lightly raced. Although he hasn't shown a great deal, he's still battling gamely. With a bit more fight, he can feature in the finish. 3 Galactic has trialled impressively and is expected to go close on debut, especially with Magic Man Joao Moreira up.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

14 Courageous Dragon, although winless, has shown marked improvement with each run this campaign. With only 118lb (53.6kg) on his back, he gets a nice pull in the weight on those rated above him. 5 Hinyuen Swiftness narrowly missed last start by a neck over this course and distance. Victor Wong's 5lb claim helps and it wouldn't shock to see him go one better. 10 Tung Wah Glory should have won his last start. He's only getting better with every start and this race appears well within his grasp, especially as Purton now takes over. 1 Triple Triple sits at the top of Class 4. Suspect he still has a few more ratings points in hand.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Hall Of Champ is lightly raced and he could be ready to piece it all together based on his latest trial. This isn't an overly strong contest and he's going to get his chance among these. 6 Baltic Success narrowly missed last start. He can atone for that run if he puts his best foot forward. 8 Glenealy Generals mixes his form but will relish the step back to 1,200m. He'll be competitive. 9 Happy Alumni won well two starts ago. He has the form to grab some prize money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

2 Enrichment turned his form around to grab second last start. He's well-weighted and getting out to 2,000m could be exactly what he needs after that performance. 11 More Than A Horse rattled home for second over 2,200m last start. He can figure stepping back to 2,000m, especially with that fitness under his belt and the booking of Moreira against a relatively strong field. 5 Winning Delight won well two starts ago. He struggled up in grade last time out but a return to this level should spark sharp improvement. 7 Tashidelek has placed in his last three outings. He's drawn a touch awkwardly but he has experience on his side and this is suitable.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 Eternal Harvest gets in light with only 115lb on his back. He faces a stiff rise in grade but he appears to have a number of ratings points in hand. He can roll forward for Chad Schofield and prove difficult to reel in from there. 5 Wellington is looking for his third straight win. He profiles as an exciting talent. If he can overcome the awkward gate, he's going to be in the finish. 2 Victoriam is an exciting talent but he mixes his form a bit too much. Still, his best is up to this and he's capable of producing it against a relatively inexperienced field. 4 Namjong Sings is next best.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

3 More Than This has yearned for a rise in distance since he first stepped foot in Hong Kong and getting out to 2,000m could see him pick up where he left off before the Four-Year-Old Classic Series commenced two starts ago. He won four on the trot before then. Although this is tougher, he gets that added 200m which could see him turn the tables on Golden Sixty. 1 Golden Sixty is looking to become the second horse in Hong Kong history to sweep the Four-Year-Old Classic Series since Rapper Dragon completed the feat in 2017. He's a serious talent. Although he profiles as the best chance, there are distance queries which could see his stablemate exploit. 8 Super Oasis is a dual New Zealand Group 2 winner. There are no distance queries surrounding this horse, as he's placed at Group 1 level over 2,400m in Australia. He, however, has looked a touch one-paced since arriving in Hong Kong. 5 Private Secretary cannot be discounted although his latest two appearances have been relatively poor. His best is up to this, especially his British form. If he manages to recapture it, he's going to go very close.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 Guy Dragon is looking to end a string of two runner-up efforts. This is a more-than-suitable race for him. Although he's narrowly missed by a neck in each of his last two outings, he only has to replicate either of those to be a winning chance. 11 Great Treasure gets in light. He's a winner already this term. If he gets a race run to suit, he has a chance to finish over the top of them with a late burst. 1 General's Delight struggled on debut after trialling impressively. He has since been back to the trials and, if he can bring that form to the races, he will go close. 5 Precise Express warrants respect now that he has the services of Purton, after a fairly mediocre debut. He is open to improvement though.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Morethanlucky is not the worst blow-out chance in the finale on his best form. Although he appeared to struggle last start, he did a stack of work early to get on the pace. With a quieter run this time, he can turn that form around. 12 Circuit Three is looking for his fourth win in a row. Schofield has this galloper going in really good form and he appears capable of taking another step forward. 4 Happy Fun has placed in his last two outings. Purton takes the reins and the inside gate should afford him every opportunity. 10 Seattle Choice demolished his rival's last start. He rates as a leading player again in a rather strong contest.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club