As the Singapore Swimming Club's new swimming programmes' ambassador, the Republic's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, 25, met some of its budding youngsters yesterday to share his success story and answer questions. After observing their training and reminiscing about competing at the club, he said: "Many of the young swimmers I met today are passionate about swimming and, when they grow up, they are going to decide what's best for them and what's not. For now, just have fun and enjoy what you do. No pressure!"
Enjoy what you do, Schooling tells next generation
Published18 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 11, 2020, with the headline 'Enjoy what you do, Schooling tells next generation'.