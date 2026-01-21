Enhanced rewards for Singapore’s SEA Games winners, who pocket $610,000 at MAP Awards

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(From left) Singapore swimmers Quah Jing Wen, Julia Yeo, Letitia Sim, and Quah Ting Wen, celebrating after winning the women's 4x100m medley finals at the SEA Games.

SINGAPORE – After a successful campaign at the Thailand SEA Games in December 2025, Team Singapore had even more reason to celebrate on Jan 21, when the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced the doubling of cash rewards for the second and third gold medals at the biennial event.

Under the Major Games Awards Programme (MAP) – which is sponsored by the Tote Board Group – previously athletes who won multiple gold medals received $10,000 for the first gold, followed by $5,000 each for the second and third. For this edition, the award for the latter two has been doubled to $10,000 each – the cap remains at three individual golds.

As a result, a total of $610,000 was disbursed to 100 athletes – who won 52 golds at the Games – at the MAP Awards presentation and appreciation dinner at The Kallang on Jan 21.

Swimmer Letitia Sim was the biggest earner among them, pocketing $33,750 for her exploits in Bangkok, where she won four individual titles in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 200m medley and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

The 22-year-old was not at the ceremony as she is pursuing a degree in applied exercise science at the University of Michigan, United States.

Sim told The Straits Times: “I feel very honoured and grateful, it is good to see my work pay off and be recognised for it… I also didn’t know that I was in the running to (be the highest earner), so this is also surprising to me.

“(The money) will probably go to pay my rent in Michigan or to buy groceries. I also hope to save some money to spend once I’m back in Singapore, so I can buy a meal for my family and relatives.”

At the Thailand SEA Games, Singapore’s largest-ever contingent of 926 athletes returned home with 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes – setting 12 Games records, 11 national records and 29 personal bests along the way.

SNOC president Grace Fu, who is also the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said in her speech that 2026 “is also a banner year for major Games” with the Commonwealth, Asian and Youth Olympic Games on the horizon.

She added: “Each presents a fresh challenge and an opportunity to test yourselves against the best and continue raising the standard of Singapore sport. To Team Singapore, carry forward the hunger, discipline and unity you have shown at the SEA Games. Continue to strive, to believe, and to push boundaries, not just for medals but also for personal and collective excellence.

“With Sport Singapore providing our athletes strong support upstream, the MAP plays a complementary role in motivating athletes, recognising achievement, and reinforcing a culture of high performance.”

Ms Fu said that the SNOC had reviewed the MAP programme with its stakeholders before the Thailand Games.

Aside from rewards for individual honours at the SEA Games, the second gold medal quantum – capped at two golds – for the Commonwealth and Asian Games has been doubled to $40,000 and $200,000 respectively.

Incentives for team event and team sports for the SEA, Commonwealth and Asian Games have been adjusted to 1.5 times and three times the individual quantum. Gold-medal achievements across the three major Games will now reap $15,000 and $30,000 for team events and team sports at the SEA Games, $60,000 and $120,000 (Commonwealth Games), $300,000 and $600,000 (Asian Games).

The contribution to national sports associations for all three major Games has been equalised to 20 per cent – it was initially pegged at 50 per cent for the Commonwealth Games – with the funds going toward the development of young athletes.