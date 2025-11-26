Enhanced Games to go public in US$1 billion SPAC merger

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK – The Enhanced Games, an Olympics-style sports event that welcomes performance-enhancing drugs and backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, is in advanced talks to go public through merging with special purpose acquisition company A Paradise Acquisition Corp., people familiar with the matter said.

The deal would value the business at about US$1 billion, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Enhanced Games and the blank-check firm have been in discussions with several investors to back the transaction through private investment in public equity, or PIPE, some of the people said.

A Paradise Acquisition raised US$200 million in an initial public offering in July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company said at the time that it intends to focus on businesses in the leisure and entertainment sector.

An announcement could come as early as in the next few days, the people said. But while deliberations are advanced, they could still be delayed or even fall apart. A representative for Enhanced Games declined to comment, while a spokesperson for A Paradise could not be reached for comment.

Founded by Aron D’Souza in 2023, the Enhanced Games promises an annual event that allows competitors to use performance-enhancing drugs and features track and field, swimming, weightlifting and other sports.

It is also backed by German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer and Balaji Srinivasan, a crypto investor and former Coinbase Inc. executive.

The concept has been slammed by the International Olympic Committee and anti-doping authorities as a violation of fair play and dangerous for athletes’ health. Most sports leagues and federations globally ban performance-enhancing drugs.

The Enhanced Games is due to hold its inaugural event in Las Vegas in May next year with competitions in short distance swimming in freestyle and butterfly, as well as in athletics and weightlifting. Olympic swimmer Ben Proud and Fred Kerley, who won a bronze medal in the 100 metre run at the Paris Olympics, are among those that have agreed to compete in the upcoming event.

Athletes competing in the Enhanced Games will earn “top-tier appearance fees and prize money, with additional bonuses reaching up to seven figures for setting new world records”, its website shows.

They will be required to undergo medical screenings and can only take substances approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, such as anabolic steroids and growth hormones, according to Angermayer.

In an interview with Bloomberg News last year, Angermayer said many anonymous surveys have shown that doping is widespread among athletes in competitive sports. BLOOMBERG