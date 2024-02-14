Enhanced Games out to disrupt ‘old, slow’ Olympics with doped-up athletes

SYDNEY – Aron D’Souza believes he is about to join the ranks of the great entrepreneurial disruptors through his Enhanced Games which targets the “hypocritical, corrupt and dysfunctional” Olympic Games.

The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) – in D’Souza’s words “performance medicine technology” – to give them the opportunity “to push the limits of humanity”.

On Feb 10, D’Souza landed a major coup when retired world champion swimmer James Magnussen agreed to take banned performance-enhancing drugs to make an attempt at beating Cesar Cielo’s 15-year-old 50 metres freestyle world record for US$1 million (S$1.35 million).

“We want athletes who have the potential to break world records and we’re going to really focus on those best athletes and pay them well,” the Enhanced Games president told Reuters in an interview.

“I do have some current national and world record-holders who are ready to jump ship because, I’ll be honest, it was hard before James because dealing with these athletes who are so cagey, they’re so worried about their reputation.”

The London-based Australian announced in January that he had attracted big-name investors in Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, tech investor Christian Angermayer and former Coinbase chief technology officer Balaji Srinivasan.

D’Souza’s vision is of a Games where athletes, competing for themselves and not their countries, are allowed to use pharmacological or technological assistance to achieve the best results they can and be richly rewarded for it.

“It’s so important to us to pay the athletes right. Excellence deserves to be rewarded. And it’s so unfortunate that athletes have been exploited for so long, but I can feel a real inflection point here,” he added.

“My billionaire investors are really the first people to call out the hypocrisy of the Olympics, or the corruption, the dysfunction, the lies, and I think the world is taking notice and seeing that there’s a better model of international sports.”

In a statement to Reuters, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said: “The idea of the Enhanced Games does not merit any comment. If you want to destroy any concept of fair play and fair competition in sport, this would be a good way to do it.

“Worse than that, no parent would ever wish to see their child competing in such a damaging format in which performance-enhancing drugs are a central part of the concept.

“Furthermore, the idea of ‘sovereign individuals’, as promoted by the supporters of these Enhanced Games, means that there are no accepted rules or values. This is completely at odds with the idea and values of the Olympic Games.”

Despite a raft of IOC reforms in recent years, D’Souza told Reuters the Olympics still featured too many sports that “don’t really matter” and too much money was spent on constructing venues that went unused after the Games.