English Oak holds on strong

– English Oak was an impressive winner at the Dubai Racing Carnival in January and he made it two in a row, taking the featured Longines Spirit Pilot Flyback Handicap at Meydan on Feb 13.

Ridden by Danny Tudhope for trainer Hamad Al Jehani, the six-year-old defied both top weight and a serious assault on his lead in the closing stages. Godolphin stablemates Hallasan and Cavallo Bay just failed to catch him by a head and a short head.

“I was drawn two and so you have to be patient when you’re on the rails like that and wait for the splits to come,” said Tudhope, deputising for retained rider James Doyle, who was in Qatar. “I thought maybe I was a bit too handy but I didn’t want to get stuck behind.

“He was dropping in trip tonight, so it maybe took him a few strides to get it together.”

Tudhope celebrated a double, initiated when Desert Horizon broke his maiden at the eighth attempt in a rather attritional Longines Master Collection Handicap over 1,900m on dirt.

The six-year-old came with a sustained run inside the final 200m, beating Hidden Secret by a 1 1/2 length.

“I thought Sam’s (Hitchcott, on Hidden Secret) horse was the one to beat and he made a lot of use of his horse early, so I was happy to take a lead,” said Tudhope.

“He’s always finished his races well, this lad, and he appreciated this step-up in trip. He’s a lazy horse anyway, he doesn’t do anything quick, but I’m glad he’s finally broken his maiden.”

It was also a night to remember for Omani apprentice Hamed Al Busaidi, who had never ridden a thoroughbred winner at Meydan before, but now has two.

Al Busaidi combined with trainer Ismail Mohammed to score on Ruling Dynasty and Condor Pasa.

“It’s an incredible feeling for me. I’m only the second Omani jockey to ride a double at Meydan,” he said. DUBAI RACING CLUB