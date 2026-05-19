England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt to miss bilateral series ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

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England's Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates after reaching her half century in the cricket Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India on Oct 29, 2025.

May 19 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the bilateral series against New Zealand and India due to a calf injury, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday, sparking concerns for the hosts of next month's Women's T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old all-rounder is recovering after suffering a calf tear playing in England's domestic Women's One-Day Cup.

Sciver-Brunt also missed the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in early May.

"Our captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the India and New Zealand squads as she continues to rehab a sustained calf tear," the England Cricket Board said on X.

Batter Maia Bouchier and all-rounder Charis Pavely have been added to the squad for the New Zealand series starting on May 20.

England begin their Group B campaign in the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham. REUTERS