England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt to miss bilateral series ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup
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May 19 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the bilateral series against New Zealand and India due to a calf injury, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday, sparking concerns for the hosts of next month's Women's T20 World Cup.
The 33-year-old all-rounder is recovering after suffering a calf tear playing in England's domestic Women's One-Day Cup.
Sciver-Brunt also missed the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in early May.
"Our captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the India and New Zealand squads as she continues to rehab a sustained calf tear," the England Cricket Board said on X.
Batter Maia Bouchier and all-rounder Charis Pavely have been added to the squad for the New Zealand series starting on May 20.
England begin their Group B campaign in the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham. REUTERS