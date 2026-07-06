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England's Sciver-Brunt does not want T20 World Cup to be her last

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Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 5, 2026 England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 5, 2026 England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

REUTERS

July 6 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said she does not want Sunday's defeat by Australia in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final to be her last appearance at one of cricket's showpiece events.

England lost by seven wickets at a sold-out Lord’s as Australia chased down a victory target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Sciver-Brunt, 33, overcame a calf injury during the tournament to help England beat South Africa in the semi-finals with an innings of 75, but was unable to make a decisive impact in the final despite scoring another half-century.

Asked in the post-match press conference whether the tournament could be her last World Cup, she replied, "No, I haven't thought about that. I don't want it to be my last World Cup. I don't even know when the next one is.

"I'm living day by day at the moment."

The next women's T20 World Cup will be held in 2028, with the next one-day international edition coming in 2029. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.