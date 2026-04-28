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England's Sciver-Brunt aiming to end title drought at T20 World Cup

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Cricket - ICC Women's World Cup - England v New Zealand - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - October 26, 2025 England's Heather Knight in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Cricket - ICC Women's World Cup - England v New Zealand - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - October 26, 2025 England's Heather Knight in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

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April 28 - England have underachieved since winning the 2017 Women's World Cup and they are determined to put that right when they host the Twenty20 edition on home soil in June, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said.

The 33-year-old replaced Heather Knight as all-formats captain in April last year and the T20 World Cup will be her second major International Cricket Council (ICC) event as captain and her first at home.

Sciver-Brunt led the team at the 50-overs World Cup last year in India and Sri Lanka, where they were knocked out in the semi-finals by South Africa.

"We would have liked to have won a lot more than we have done and we'd obviously like that to change this summer," she told BBC Sport on Monday.

"A win could change what women's cricket looks like in this country. Just the carrot of that is enough to motivate anyone really. It certainly could change what this team is about.

"We didn't really do it after 2017, but being a consistently good team is something that everyone tries to do. I'm hoping we can be a consistently good team and we'd love to start off with a T20 World Cup win."

England are drawn in Group B alongside defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland. They open their campaign in the 12-team tournament against Sri Lanka on June 12. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.