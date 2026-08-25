England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident

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Aug 25 - England captain Joe Root said he was "hacked off" and disappointed after another incident involving a teammate at a nightclub, adding that the national team players are trying to build a culture they can be proud of.

After videos on social media appeared to show England fast bowler Brydon Carse in handcuffs being spoken to by police officers, England's Cricket Board (ECB) dropped the 31-year-old from the second test against Pakistan, which starts on Thursday.

Carse is the latest England cricketer to be involved in a nightclub incident after Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, former captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, leading to accusations of a drinking culture amongst the players.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off. I'm really disappointed," Root told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field."

Root, who returned as England captain after Stokes retired from international cricket, said the players have taken the incidents seriously.

"Clearly we're not portraying ourselves how we want to. I think we've got an opportunity to build a culture that's very strong, something we can be proud of. Of course that's not going to happen overnight," he added.

"We've already had conversations as a team about what is expected from this group of players, what it means to play for England, what it takes to play for England. They are very clear about what is expected of them, and how we need to go about things moving forward."

Root said he had spoken to Carse, who has been replaced by Sonny Baker for the second test.

"When I first found out, my first concern was him as a person ... I don't think I'm speaking out of term by saying he's very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he'll say that himself," the captain added.

England, who won the first test by an innings and 103 runs, will next face Pakistan at Lord's followed by a third test in Birmingham next month. REUTERS