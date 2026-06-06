England's Robinson puts New Zealand on verge of collapse in rain-hit test

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LONDON, June 6 - New Zealand are precariously poised at 55-5 with 199 runs still needed to win the first test against England, as rain forced players off the field multiple times at Lord's, causing the umpires to call for an early tea break on Saturday.

• England's Ollie Robinson, who took five wickets in the first innings, dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession after New Zealand resumed on an overnight score of 36-3.

• Devon Conway remains unbeaten on 19, along with Tom Blundell on two.

• A struggling England had posted 140 in their first innings, but the visitors collapsed for 113 under the dark clouds in London.

• Debutant Emilio Gay scored a half-century to help England score 226 in their second innings, setting a target of 254 for New Zealand as Nathan Smith took six wickets. REUTERS