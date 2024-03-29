England's Ludlam and Sinckler to join Toulon - report

Mar 29, 2024
Mar 29, 2024, 06:15 AM

England forwards Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler will join Toulon at the end of this season, the BBC reported on Thursday, effectively ruling them out of selection for their national team.

Prop Sinckler, who has 68 England caps, will leave Bristol Bears and Northampton flanker Ludlam, who has made 25 England appearances, will sign three-year contracts with the Top 14 club, the report said.

The pair, who played in last year's Rugby World Cup for England but were not selected in Steve Borthwick's Six Nations squad this year, will join Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi in moving to France next season.

Flyhalf Farrell is leaving Saracens for Racing 92, after the England captain announced he was taking a break from international rugby for mental health reasons, and Tuilagi is joining Bayonne.

Several other England internationals already play in France, including winger Henry Arundell, centre Joe Marchant and flanker Jack Willis. REUTERS

